Clanbrassil Street Rejuvenation

PICS: Resurfacing underway on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk

Clanbrassil Street Rejuvenation

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

PICS: Resurfacing underway on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk

Resurfacing underway on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk

Resurfacing is underway on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk as part of the Clanbrassil Street rejuvenation that has been ongoing for most of the year.

While the area may have resembled a building site at times, it is clear to see that once finished, Clanbrassil Street will be a much improved area.