REVEALED: Most of Dundalk could be under water if global temperatures rise by 2C

In a new report compiled by over 100 scientists in 36 different countries, the impact rising sea levels would have on coastal areas if temperatures rise by 2 degrees celsius has been revealed.

The above map of Dundalk shows where the sea levels would be if the temperatures rise by 2 degrees. As can be see from the map, most of the town would be under water.

The Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate predicts that sea levels could rise over one metre by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise.

The impact on a rise of 4 degrees Celsius would be even more damaging:

(Image: choices.climatecentral.org)

The interactive maps, along with more detail on the impact a rise in different temperatures, as well as potential timelines on when this could happen, is available here. It also links to the background research