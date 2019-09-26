Louth County Council
Go ahead for 67 new homes on Dublin Road in Dundalk moves step closer
Development adjacent to Glenwood on Dublin Road
The proposed development is adjacent to Glenwood on Dublin Road
Plans for a new 67 home development on the Dublin Road in Dundalk have progressed in the past week, with the news that Louth County Council have received significant further information from the developers on the proposed development.
On a 1.56 hectare site on the Dublin Road between Glenwood and the Teagasc's offices, Torca Developments Ltd lodged an application with the Council in May, seeking to build 67 homes comprising of:
- 23 one-bed apartments
- 13 two-bed apartments
- 14 two-bed duplex
- seven three-bed duplex
- one four-bed duplex
- four one-bed houses
- five three-bed houses
The new homes would be built within nine blocks ranging in height from one - four storeys.
The application for the new development include plans for new vehicular and pedestrian accesses via the Dublin Road to the south-west and Glenwood to the north, as well as new pedestrian access via Rockfield to the north-east and Glenwood to the north.
A decision on the application had been held up following a request for further information on the proposed development.
Significant further information was received on September 19, which revealed a "revision of car parking west of Block 1 and revised elevation design to the northern bookend of Block 1".
A decision is due on the application by October 16, with submissions due by October 2.
