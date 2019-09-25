Carlingford Tidy Towns makes it to National Finals

Carlingford Tidy Towns has today been announced as one of the finalists in the National Finals for Tidy Towns 2019.

The last time Carlingford made it to the National Finals was 1988, according to Carlingford Tidy Towns.

Welcoming the news today, Carlingford Tidy Towns commented on their Facebook page that:

"The focus of Tidy Towns is not only on appearance and aesthetics but on restoring our environmental biodiversity and protecting our bees, butterflies, birds etc.

"Carlingford TT has planted pollinators, let the wild flowers repopulate, planted fruit trees and raised awareness of the importance of biodiversity in our community.

"Many thanks to the volunteers and the people of Carlingford who have supported this initiative, be it through time, financial support and sponsorship."

The winners of the Tidy Towns National Finals will be announced this Monday September 30.







