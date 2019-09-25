Williamsons Mall in Dundalk goes on the market

Williamsons Mall in Dundalk's town centre has just gone up for sale.

The commercial portfolio which offers an immediate income in excess of €350,000 per annum is being brought to the market by REA Gunne & DNG Duffy.

According to details from the vendors, Williamsons Mall and associated properties (Lot 1) together with 23 Francis Street (Lot 2) are now for sale.

Situated between the town centre and the Marshes Shopping Centre, Williamson's Mall enjoys near full occupancy at all times and along with the immediate income, due to lease restructuring, together with a live planning permission, this sale also offers immediate development or redevelopment opportunities.

Williamsons Mall includes a large and secure private car park which is "fully wrapped" with multiple own door self-contained units, with direct access onto the Rampart Road and directly opposite the main entrance to the Marshes Shopping Centre.

The entire portfolio also incorporates first & second floor accommodation along the main mall building which enjoys very extensive road frontage onto Francis Street and opposite Earl Street, which recently recorded the highest levels of footfall in the town.

For more information, call Keith Duffy at DNG Duffy on 042 935 1011.