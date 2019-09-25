Crime

Four males arrested in relation to suspected aggravated burglary in north Louth

Incident occurred in Tulla, Omeath

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Four males arrested in relation to suspected aggravated burglary in north Louth

Four males arrested in relation to suspected aggravated burglary in north Louth

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a suspected aggravated burglary which occurred in Tulla, Omeath, Co. Louth, yesterday September 24 at approximately 2:40pm.

According to An Garda Síochána, two males entered a house where they were interrupted by the occupants and fled the scene in a car which was later stopped by Dundalk Armed Support Unit.

It is understood no items were taken and no injuries were reported.

Four males (two in their teens, 2 in their 20s) were later arrested in relation to the incident and are currently detained under Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud offences) Act, 2001.