Four males arrested in relation to suspected aggravated burglary in north Louth
Incident occurred in Tulla, Omeath
Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a suspected aggravated burglary which occurred in Tulla, Omeath, Co. Louth, yesterday September 24 at approximately 2:40pm.
According to An Garda Síochána, two males entered a house where they were interrupted by the occupants and fled the scene in a car which was later stopped by Dundalk Armed Support Unit.
It is understood no items were taken and no injuries were reported.
Four males (two in their teens, 2 in their 20s) were later arrested in relation to the incident and are currently detained under Section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud offences) Act, 2001.
