Louth TD slams 'inaction by Minister Ross' after Dundalk commuters encouraged to change routine

The impact chronic overcrowding on trains is having on Dundalk and Drogheda commuters, and Iarnród Éireann's suggestion that commuters stagger their train journey times during rush hour, has prompted one Louth TD to speak out on "how out of control the situation has become".

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has slammed Transport Minister Shane Ross in a statement today for "failing to provide additional train carriages which has led to chronic overcrowding on trains".

“Iarnród Éireann has today announced it will be encouraging DART users to stagger their train journey times to avoid overcrowding on trains", said Deputy Breathnach, "and this will be soon rolled out to all commuter trains in the Greater Dublin Area.

"This shows how out of control the situation has become.”

Pointing to commitments made by the Transport Minister, Deputy Breathnach said that:

“Iarnród Éireann has their hands tied because of inaction by Minister Ross, who promised that 28 carriages would be refurbished and delivered by 2020, before scrapping this commitment.”

“I commend those who get take the train from Dundalk or Drogheda and choose to leave their car at home", he continues.

"Unfortunately, they are subject to missing their train and overcrowding because the Minister has failed to deliver on providing more carriages."