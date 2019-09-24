Calls for measures to support traders in Dundalk during rejuvenation works

The impact the ongoing works on Clanbrassil Street and Church Street were having on shops in the area was raised at the Louth County Council September meeting.

Cllr McGahon raised the issue, informing the meeting that as a result of the removal of pay parking in the area during the works, cars were being parked on the street and being left there for hours.

Traders in the area were suffering a drop in trade as a result of the ongoing necessary works, Cllr McGahon told the meeting, and put forward a request that for the rest of the duration of the works that half price pay parking would be offered in the area.

“I think that would be a really fair gesture from Louth County Council, considering how badly businesses have suffered, during what is very necessary works,” Cllr McGahon told those present.

In response, Chief Executive Joan Martin said that while she would not say at the meeting what she would be doing, she reminded those present that coming up to Christmas there would be concessions around parking anyway.

Ms Martin said she would hold fire on making a decision on what would be done until talks with Dundalk BIDS took place.