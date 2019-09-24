Louth mattress amnesty success prompts call for furniture amnesty

Among the many items discussed at the Louth County Council September meeting, was the success of the mattress amnesty, held by the Council at the end of August.

The free mattress dumping service was carried out at the V & W Recycling Centres in Dundalk and Drogheda.

Director of Services Catherine Duff, informed the meeting that around 1,500 mattresses were handed in on the day - vastly surpassing the 4-500 that the Council had predicted would be handed in.

The success of the initiative was commented upon by both Cllr Conor Keelan and Cllr Antóin Watters, who sought an update on a proposed similar amnesty for furniture.

Ms Duff informed the meeting that it was an initiative the Council was considering for next year.

Cllr Watters put forward a suggestion calling for a similar amnesty to be put in place for aerosols, which would also be looked into, the meeting heard.