Irish Water say network flushing in Tallanstown may result in water discoloration

Irish Water have issues a notice today to advise that Network Flushing in Tallanstown commenced at 10 am today Thursday September 19, 2019 to address water quality issues.

The works are set to be completed on or before September 27 at 6pm. Water supply during this period should be retained to all customers however the works may cause temporary discoloration of water and/or localised drop in water pressure.

Areas affected will include Mullacrew, Kilbride, Rathbrist and Tallanstown.

Irish Water say they wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.