Louth cllr welcomes traffic calming measures in Kilsaran

Louth Sinn Fein councillor Pearse McGeough has welcomed new traffic calming measures being introduced in the village of Kilsaran.

Cllr McGeough said:

“Over the years there have been a number of fatal accidents on the road and I have been approached by a number of residents in the area concerned at the speed of some vehicles passing through.

“With there being a school in the area, child safety was a worry for parents so these new traffic calming measures were designed around that.

“Work will begin in the next month and we will see four or five ramps or raised platforms on the R132 which is the main road in Kilsaran. This will certainly slow vehicles down around the school and will be beneficial for the village in general.”