Louth Fine Gael reps say decision to review Ardee Bypass must be revoked

Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd and Ardee Municipal Cathaoirleach Cllr Dolores Minogue have said that the €34 million Ardee Bypass Project "is under serious threat following TII’s announcement of a review the scheme with Louth County Council."

Following the appearance of TII, Louth County Council and Ardee Municipal Cathaoirleach Cllr Dolores Minogue before the Oireachtas Transport Committee yesterday (Wednesday), the local Fine Gael representatives issued a joint statement, outlining their concerns regarding the Ardee Bypass.

Deputy O’Dowd said:

“I invited TII into the committee to drill down on their reasoning behind the request to review the project. TII’s Director of Capital Programme Management, Peter Walsh, confirmed during the session that the decision was based on the specific issues concerning the proposed Mullenstown and Townspark junctions.

"I’m deeply unhappy with the statements made by TII about the review and I find it unacceptable that such an enormous project for the people of Ardee and mid Louth is being put at risk over very manageable localised issues."

He added: “I’m also appalled by Mr Walsh’s statement that the decision was not made in consultation with the CEO of TII or the Department of Transport.

"I have written to the CEO of TII, Michael Nolan, and the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross TD, requesting urgent meetings with a view of revoking the decision to review the scheme.”

Cllr Minogue said: “I’m bitterly disappointed by the revelations today, the people of Ardee have been fighting for this project for 20 years now and the fact that we may be looking at indefinite timeline is very disappointing.

"Deputy O’Dowd and I do not accept the decision made and we will fight tooth and nail to have the decision overturned whilst addressing the important concerns of the Mullenstown and Townspark residents.”