Cost of diesel sludge clean up in Louth so far this year exceeds €71k

The cost of the removal and clean up of diesel sludge dumped in Louth so far this year has come to €71,250 according to Louth County Council.

In August alone, eight IBCs (Intermediate Bulk Containers) were dumped in Louth, at a cost of €10,000 to the Council.

Three IBCs were located in Kilkerley and five barrels of diesel sludge were located in Kilcurry.

So far in 2019, a total of 57 IBCs were recovered in Louth.