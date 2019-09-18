TII say funding for Ardee Bypass may be directed to other projects

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have confirmed that the money that is set aside for Ardee Bypass may be redirected to other projects on foot of the review announced, according to Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd.

Sharing the news on social media this afternoon, Deputy O'Dowd said that:

"TII have confirmed that the money that is set aside for Ardee Bypass may be redirected to other projects on foot of the review announced."

"TII reaffirms their commitment to the project as it aligns with the NDP. LCC say no timescale can be given until technical options are assessed for problematic junctions & consultation complete."

"TII say the reason for the Ardee Bypass review is based only on the issues raised with the junctions and say any review would have to consider environmental consultation going forward."

"TII Peter Walsh has said this decision to review Ardee Bypass was not discussed with TII CEO or the Department of Transport"

A technical review of the scheme and junction arrangements has been decided upon by TII, in recognition of issues raised by local residents with both TII and Louth County Council.

The review is to allow the project team time to fully consider the issues and ensure that the best scheme is ultimately delivered.

