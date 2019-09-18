Louth cllr voices frustration as 50th day of boil water notice passes

Louth councillor John Sheridan raised the issue of the Tallanstown Public Water Supply Boil Water Notice at Louth County Council's monthly meeting. The Boil Water Notice which is now in place for 50 days.

"On Monday, a number of councillors met Irish Water and at the meeting I sought answers as to the most up to date situation but critically why communication has been so poor," said Cllr Sheridan.

"It's now seven weeks since the notice was put in place and updates up to now have been no more than copy and paste emails.""We were told on Monday that a lot of remedial work has been done in Tallanstown.

Cllr Sheridan continued:

"There are positive signs in terms of testing of water and water quality levels are are heading in the right direction. But that said the boil water notice is still in place and it cannot be lifted until the required tests are passed, for obvious reasons."

"We understand now that the source of the original problem was a pump breaking at Tallanstown treatment plant and that this pump has now been repaired.

"I believe this will help ease some concerns that there was some other pollution in the river Glyde that caused the issue. The absence of an official story from Irish Water did allow rumours to circulate without being contradicted."

"All in all, the signs are positive but for the 2000 people in Louth Village, Tallanstown and Knockbridge, the daily inconvenience continues. The lack of information from Irish Water over the past seven weeks has to be reviewed and lessons have to be learned from this whole debacle."