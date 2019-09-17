Funding windfall for Maria Goretti Foundation in Lordship

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd has welcomed the news that the Maria Goretti Foundation Centre in Lordship has been awarded €16,923.50 under the CLÁR programme 2019, announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD.

This is the first year that Specialist Sensory Gardens and Complementary Play Equipment have been funded under the programme. A sensory garden is designed to stimulate the senses by using flowers, plants and materials that engage one’s senses of sight, smell, touch, taste and sound.

O’Dowd said that the Maria Goretti Foundation is a "wonderful centre that has provided essential care and respite to some of the most vulnerable members of society.

"This funding will help develop the centre and I wish them all the best with the project.”