Louth TD says most of development funding allocated to Louth remains unspent

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has said the underspend of "vital community and development schemes in Louth is unacceptable" and he has called on Minister Michael Ring to ensure each county receives their allocated funding in the remaining months of the year.

Deputy Breathnach was commenting after it was revealed that: 75% of the €6.1 million allocated to Louth in the 2014-2020 LEADER programme remains unspent; none of the €892k allocated to Louth in the 2018 Town and Village renewal scheme has yet been spent; and just €8,500 out of €101,129 allocated to the county through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme 2017 has been drawn down.

“It is all well and good setting up these programmes and allocating funds, but there is something seriously wrong with the level of underspend of these budgets," the Fianna Fáil TD commented.

“Over €6 million was allocated to Louth in the 2014-2020 LEADER programme. However, with this frame nearly finished, only 25% of this funding has been spent. Out of the €1.5 million that was spent, a majority (€875,358) went on administration costs.”

“Over €100,000 was allocated to Louth in the (ORIS) Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, but only 8% of this (€8,500) has been drawn down.”

“The massive underspend shows a poor reflection of the Government’s policy towards rural and community development."

Calling for movement from the Government on the underspend, Deputy Breathnach added, "Minister Michael Ring must resolve to spent the huge amounts of funds allocated to Louth and other Local Authorities across the country.”