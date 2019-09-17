Huge increase in the number of homes granted planning permission in Louth

There has been a huge increase in the number of homes given the go ahead for construction in Louth in the first half of this year, according to Central Statistics Office figures released this week.

Planning permission was granted in the first half of 2019 for 304 houses and 277 apartments in Louth. This compares to 226 houses and 65 apartments for the same period last year.

With regards to houses, the majority of houses granted planning, were part of a multi unit development. 229 multi development houses were granted planning in the first six months of 2019 in Louth, and 75 one off houses. 35 of the houses were granted planning in the first three months (Q1) and 194 in the second three months (Q2).

Planning was granted for 277 apartments in the first six months of this year, 23 in the first three months and 254 in the second three months of 2019.

The largest increase can be seen in the number of apartments granted planning in Louth, with 254 granted planning in Q2, compared to seven in Q2 2018.