Cllr Keelan concerned at lack of casual trading licences issued in Dundalk

Dundalk councillor Conor Keelan has voiced his concerns over the news that there has been no Casual One-Day licenses or Licenses for a Special Occasion granted in the Dundalk area since at least 2014.

In a question put to Louth County Council by Cllr Keelan, he asked:

"Since the last revision of the Casual Trading Bye-Laws by Dundalk Town Council (around 2013) how many Casual One-Day Licenses or Licenses for a Special Occasion have been granted in the Dundalk area?"

In its response, the Council replied:

"Since Casual Trading came to Operations in May 2014, no Casual One-Day Licenses or Licenses for a Special Occasion have been granted."

Commenting on the Council's reply, Cllr Keelan expressed some surprise that "not a single license has been granted in either category by the local authority in the years since."

The Fianna Fáil councillor clarified that he had chaired the former Infrastructure MPC of Dundalk Town Council - the purpose of which had been to regularise the former Casual Trading bye-laws.

"The current bye-laws allow for day licenses and licenses for a special occasion to be granted by the local authority", said Cllr Keelan.

"The fact that not a single one has been granted is a cause of concern, as I know people have contacted me looking to trade in town and I have made representations on their behalf".

