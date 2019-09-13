Dundalk IT 10k raises €3,000 for charity partners

Pictured in photo (from left) Eamonn Kelly, Prometric; Megan Bellew, Women's Aid; Jackie Agnew, Aiken Barracks; Jim McEneaney, O.N.E; Michael Mulvey, DkIT; Geraldine Herr, North Louth Hospice, Billy Doyle-Dundalk Credit Union; Ann Monahan, Dundalk Dog Rescue; Paddy Monahan, Dundalk Dog Rescue

Representatives from Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) attended a celebration in Dundalk Credit Union to present the proceeds of the recent DkIT Dundalk 10k to the selected charity partners. Local charities, Women’s Aid Dundalk and Dundalk Dog Rescue each received €1,500 cheques to support continued services to the community.

The DkIT Dundalk 10k is organised by the Sports & Societies office at DkIT which has raised more than €30,000 in charitable contributions over recent years.

The presentation was attended by this year’s race sponsors including Servisource, Fyffes, Intact Software and Dundalk Credit Union. The event also included smaller presentations from local industry that made donations to selected charities, Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann, the Maria Gorretti Foundation and the North Louth Hospice.

Speaking at the event, DkIT’s Sports and Societies officer, Derek Crilly said;

“The DkIT Dundalk 10k is one of the best local runs in the region with large numbers taking part every year. It is great to be associated with such a big event and it provides great experience to students who assist in organising the event. It’s a great chance all round to provide our students with experience and to give back to the local community”

Derek continued;

“The entire team is delighted with the DkIT Dundalk 10k event this year with over 900 local participants, students and DkIT staff taking part.

"It is great to see the event grow from strength to strength each year. Raising much-needed funds for charities is a fundamental part of the race event and we were delighted to support local charities, Women’s Aid Dundalk and Dundalk Dog Rescue this year.

"Our proceeds this year means that our total contributions to local charities now exceeds €30,000 which is really fantastic. I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support in making the event such a success.”