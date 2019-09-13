Louth TD says knackery strike now a public health issue of grave concern

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has spoken out in support of those operating within the knackery business today, and has called on Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to come to their aid with a "decent package of supports to enable these businesses continue to operate".

“As outlined to me by a business owner in the Louth constituency," the Fianna Fáil TD explains, "knackery operators across the country collect the remains of decaying carcases which have been dumped or left to die often on picturesque locations.

"They go out of their way to collect these remains, often sourcing from places where nobody else would go. As I pointed out to the Minister today, the knackery business is a vital link in the farming chain."

Deputy Breathnach continued:

“It is horrific to note that as of today, 13th September there are in the region of 3,000 dead bovine animals left in fields and yards to decay. I outlined to Minister Creed that this is now a public health issue of grave concern.

“I can see the frustration and desperation these business owners are working under.

“The Minister appears to be losing control of the entire farming sector. He needs to meet with ACA representatives, provide additional supports to ensure the viability of the industry and review the fallen animal scheme and work toward ending this strike."