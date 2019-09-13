Louth IFA says urgent changes needed for disposal of fallen animals

Louth IFA Animal Health Chairman Edward O’Malley has called on the Department of Agriculture to move immediately to ensure farmers have a facility to dispose of their fallen animals.

In a statement released today, the IFA says it has continually identified huge shortcomings in the fallen animal disposal system and these are now coming to a head.

Mr O’Malley said that the IFA fully support some of the issues raised by knackeries, but the fallen animal collection and disposal system requires fundamental changes.

He said it is not acceptable that farmers ability to comply with their legal obligations in the disposal of fallen animals depends on the commercial service provision, with effectively what is very limited Department involvement.

The Louth IFA man added that the IFA has discussed the protest with individual knackeries earlier today and has pointed out the very serious implications for farmers of their actions, while recognising the issues of concern for knackeries.

He said the Department of Agriculture must resolve this issue as a matter of urgency.