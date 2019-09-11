Louth County Council seek applications for Trashion Fashion 2020

Louth County Council, in partnership with Louth Tidy Towns Together, have announced that they are now inviting applications for their annual "Trashion Fashion" recycled fashion show.

This event has proven very successful over the last six years, with many participants succeeding to get through to the Eastern Regional Finals of the national ‘Junk Kouture’ competition.

Last years event saw 38 students showcase their creations in the Carrickdale Hotel.

From this Louth achieved great success once again in the national “Junk Kouture” Recycled Fashion Competition, with nine finalists making it through to the regional finals in the Helix in March.

To register interest in competing in this year's competition, return this entry form to Louth County Council by September 20 2019.

The deadline for submission of designs (including photos and full description) is Friday December 13 2019. The maximum

number of students per team is three (including the model).

The competition is open to all students at second level or equivalent in County Louth.

The outfit must be made only of recycled materials and items that are purchased new and then repurposed are prohibited.

To find out more about the rules and how to apply follow this link.