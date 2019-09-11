Louth County Council
Louth GAA submit planning application for 14,000 capacity stadium
Planning lodged with Louth County Council this week
Louth GAA County Board have lodged a planning application with Louth County Council for a 14,000 capacity stadium at the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk.
The application, received by the Council on Monday, seeks permission to develop a 14,000 capacity stadium comprising of:
- a covered seated stand (4080 capacity) incorporating dressing rooms, toilets and ancillary accommodation
- a covered standing terrace (8470 capacity) incorporating toilets and ancillary accommodation;
- general standing area (1450 capacity);
- main playing area;
- warm-up area; flood lighting; stop nets; score board; flag poles; entrance turnstiles;
The application also includes plans for:
- a generator compound and aground maintenance store;
- ESB sub-station;
- vehicular entrances;
- on-site car parking for 70 vehicles;
- boundary fencing and boundary walls, external footpath along eastern side of the Inner Relief Road (R215) and all associated site development works.
Submissions on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, are due by October 13 and a decision is due by November 3.
