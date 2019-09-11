Louth GAA submit planning application for 14,000 capacity stadium

Louth GAA County Board have lodged a planning application with Louth County Council for a 14,000 capacity stadium at the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk.

The application, received by the Council on Monday, seeks permission to develop a 14,000 capacity stadium comprising of:

a covered seated stand (4080 capacity) incorporating dressing rooms, toilets and ancillary accommodation

a covered standing terrace (8470 capacity) incorporating toilets and ancillary accommodation;

general standing area (1450 capacity);

main playing area;

warm-up area; flood lighting; stop nets; score board; flag poles; entrance turnstiles;

The application also includes plans for:

a generator compound and aground maintenance store;

ESB sub-station;

vehicular entrances;

on-site car parking for 70 vehicles;

boundary fencing and boundary walls, external footpath along eastern side of the Inner Relief Road (R215) and all associated site development works.

Submissions on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, are due by October 13 and a decision is due by November 3.