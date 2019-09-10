Crime

Gardaí investigate three attempted robberies in Dundalk

Incidents took place last night

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the attempted robbery of three premises on the Castletown Road in Dundalk.

The incidents took place, Gardaí understand, at approximately 9:20pm last night (Monday). It is understood nothing was taken in any of the incidents.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.