Gardaí investigate three attempted robberies in Dundalk
Incidents took place last night
Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the attempted robbery of three premises on the Castletown Road in Dundalk.
The incidents took place, Gardaí understand, at approximately 9:20pm last night (Monday). It is understood nothing was taken in any of the incidents.
No arrests have been made and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
