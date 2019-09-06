Roads

Emergency services at mid-Louth accident scene

Accident

Reporter:

Emergency services, including the fire brigade, are attending the scene of what is being described as a "bad accident" on the R169 between Dunleer and Collon close to Dunleer Car Sales.

The Democrat understands an ambulance is also attending the scene.

There are reports that a vehicle struck an ESB pole.

The road is understood to be blocked at present.