Emergency services at mid-Louth accident scene
Emergency services, including the fire brigade, are attending the scene of what is being described as a "bad accident" on the R169 between Dunleer and Collon close to Dunleer Car Sales.
The Democrat understands an ambulance is also attending the scene.
There are reports that a vehicle struck an ESB pole.
The road is understood to be blocked at present.
