Deaths in Louth - Friday September 6 2019

The death has occurred of John Murphy of Kilsallaghan, Dublin and formerly of Termonfeckin, Co. Louth

On September 4, 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Jane and father of the late Martina and Patrick.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Colm and Tony, daughters Cecila, Geraldine and Sinead, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Friday September 6, from 5.30 pm with removal to St. Brigid's Church, Rolestown arriving 7 o'clock.

Funeral after 11 o'clock Mass on Saturday September 7 to Chapelmidway Cemetery.

House private.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ken (Kenneth) Martin of Beaulieu Mews, Greenhills, Drogheda, and formerly of Mell Co. Louth



On September 5, 2019, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Kitty and loving dad to Derek and Karen.

Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, son-in-law Silvio, Sharon, grandchildren Luca, Holly and Hazel, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 5pm until 8pm on Saturday evening and from 3pm until 6pm on Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawns Cemetery, Termonfeckin Road.

House private.

May he rest in peace