Louth lags behind State in getting people off the dole

Live Register figures released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the number signing on in Louth is decreasing year by year but the rate it is decreasing is slower than the State as a whole.

There were 648 fewer people signing on the Live Register in Louth in August 2019 than in August 2018. This represents a fall of 7.3%.

In the State as a whole, 26,065 fewer people signed on in August than a year earlier. This represents a fall of 11.6%.

Looking at the figures in Louth in a little more detail, the biggest reduction was in Dundalk where there was a fall of 9.3% on the previous year, with 388 fewer signing on than in August 2018.

Ardee saw a fall of 6.7% on 2018 with 61 fewer signing on than in Ausust 2018.

Drogheda saw the lowest decrease in Louth. 199 fewer people signed on the Live Register in August 2019 than August 2018. This represents a fall of 5.2%.

The greatest fall in the numbers signing on in Louth was in the under 25 age group. In the county as a whole, there was a 14.8% fall in the number of people under 25 years of age signing on, compared with a fall of just 6.1% in those 25 and over.

This was true for Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda. Dundalk saw a fall of 15.4% in those under 25 signing on, compared to a fall of 8.2% in those 25 and over.

Ardee saw a fall of 12.1% in those under 25 signing on, compared to a fall of 5.8% in those 25 and over.

Drogheda saw a fall of 14.8% in those under 25 signing on, compared to a fall of just 3.9% in those 25 and over, in the year to August 2019.