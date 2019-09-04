UPDATE: Gardaí release further information on Dundalk IT incident

Gardaí have released more information on the incident at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) this afternoon, where a man was spotted with a gun.

In a statement just released, Gardaí in Dundalk say they were alerted to reports of shots fired in Dundalk Institute of Technology at approximately 12 noon today.

Gardaí attended the scene and can confirm that no shots were fired and a search of the area was conducted with a negative result.

The Democrat attended the scene shortly after 3pm this afternoon. At this stage Gardaí had left the facility.