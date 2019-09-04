Crime
UPDATE: Incident at Dundalk IT involving armed man
BREAKING: Incident at Dundalk IT involving armed man
UPDATE: Gardaí have now left the scene
Reports are coming in of an incident at Dundalk Institute of Technology this afternoon, involving a man armed with a gun.
Gardaí are at the scene and according to reports no shots were fired. Gardai say the incident is ongoing and live at this time.
It is understood a search of the area is currently taking place.
