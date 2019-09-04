Mairead Ronan asks Louth to get their cups out for a good cause

Radio and TV presenter Mairead Ronan is asking Louth to brew up a storm to fund vital services to support people with breast cancer.

Mairead, who lost her mum to breast cancer just before she turned 21, is urging people of Louth to host a Cups Against Breast Cancer coffee morning this October to support those affected by the disease. Every year an average of 84 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in Louth.

Mairead said:

“Losing mum was very tough, and there are still days when I feel her loss so strongly. Cancer treatment is very difficult, both emotionally and physically.

"I witnessed first-hand what mum went through, what thousands of people face each day. This October 11th you can take a simple action to support anyone facing breast cancer.

"Host a Cups Against Breast Cancer coffee morning and raise crucial funds to ensure the Irish Cancer Society can continue to fund lifesaving research and free supports for those in need.”

Money raised will help fund Cancer Nurses in the Society’s 13 Daffodil Centres, and on the Freephone Cancer Nurseline, who provide information, advice and emotional support to anyone affected by cancer. Last year the Cancer Nurses handled 23 enquires from breast cancer patients in Louth in need of support.

Breast cancer survivor Dianne Fitzharris Doyle from Wexford said the support was vital during her cancer.

“I used the Nurseline and Daffodil Centre a couple of times during my chemo for advice on diet and side effects. I found the support and advice invaluable as the Cancer Nurses understood exactly what I was going through.

"Family and friends were fantastic too, but they just didn't have the knowledge of what I had to endure on a day to day basis during treatment. I felt less alone in my illness each time I spoke to them.”

Averil Power, Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society said:

“Every day in Ireland eight people get a breast cancer diagnosis. We know that diagnosis can turn your world upside down.

"That’s why our Cancer Nurses are there to provide care and support to cancer patients when they need it most. But without donations we simply can’t help everyone.

"We saw a growing number of breast cancer patients reach out to us for support last year. We are determined to keep up with this demand but to do this we need to raise more money.

"That’s why we are asking the public to hold a Cups Against Breast Cancer Coffee morning on October 11th to ensure we can continue to be there for those in need.”

For more information on hosting a coffee morning go to www.cancer.ie/cupsagainstbreastcancer