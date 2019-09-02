Gardaí investigate alleged petrol bomb attack in Dundalk

Gardaí are investigating what is understood to be a petrol bomb attack in the Dunnes Stores, Ard Easmuinn car park.

According to Gardaí, an incident of criminal damage by fire to a car took place on August 26 at approximately 12.50pm.

A vehicle was allegedly set alight in a carpark in the Ard Easmuinn area. No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk at 042 938 8400.