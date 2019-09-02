Crime
Gardaí investigate alleged petrol bomb attack in Dundalk
Dunnes Stores car park in Ard Easmuinn
Dundalk Garda Station
Gardaí are investigating what is understood to be a petrol bomb attack in the Dunnes Stores, Ard Easmuinn car park.
According to Gardaí, an incident of criminal damage by fire to a car took place on August 26 at approximately 12.50pm.
A vehicle was allegedly set alight in a carpark in the Ard Easmuinn area. No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk at 042 938 8400.
