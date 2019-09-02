Homeless figures in Louth reach new record high

Louth's homeless figure jumped to a new record high of 180 in July, according to the July Homeless Report released today by the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

This is an increase of four on the previous high of 176 recorded in June.

The only counties in Ireland which reported higher numbers are Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

The Homelessness Report, places Louth in the North East region along with Monaghan and Cavan.

Monaghan recorded one person homeless, the same as in June, and Cavan recorded six, up from five in June.

19 families presented as homeless in the North East in July, down one from 20 in June.

Nationally, 6,497 adults and 3,778 children presented as homeless in July - 10,275 in total.