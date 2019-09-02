All secondary school first years in Louth to receive HPV vaccine

The HSE has launched the 2019/20 schools HPV vaccine programme, where for the first time, the vaccine is now being given to all first year students in secondary school, including for the first time, boys.

HPV is a virus that can cause cervical cancer, and other cancers in both women and men. The HPV vaccine will protect young people from HPV related cancers when they grow up. The uptake of the HPV vaccine has a participation rate of approximately 70%, which is an increase of 20% points since 2017.

The increase, the HSE believes, is in no small part due to the tireless work of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan. Laura’s family are continuing her work following her death six months ago and were in attendance at the launch.

Speaking at the event her brother, Kevin Brennan said: “Laura poured herself into this campaign, knowing every time she told her story; it had the potential to save a life.

“The increase in the uptake rates of the HPV vaccine in last year’s first year girls is bittersweet for us – we’re delighted that Laura has played a part in helping to protect so many more young people from HPV cancers.

“And the introduction of the boys to the vaccination programme is very welcome news too. But we’re all very aware of Laura’s absence today and how much she would have loved to share this occasion. As Laura would say, Get the Facts, Get the Vaccine. Protect Our Future.”

With high uptake of the HPV vaccine, the HSE says that there is the potential to save 112 lives each year by preventing the most common strains of HPV that cause cervical cancer and other cancers.

The HPV vaccine now protects against 9 out of 10 HPV cancers. The HPV virus can cause cancers and conditions that can affect boys too, making it extremely important for all young people to get the vaccine.

This year Ireland will join over 20 other countries including the UK in giving HPV vaccine to boys and girls in 1st year of secondary school.