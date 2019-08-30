Cancerous tumours the biggest cause of death in Louth so far this year

Malignant neoplasms or cancerous tumours were the biggest cause of death in Louth in the first three months of this year (Q1), according to Central Statistics Office figures released this week.

249 people died in Louth from January to March this year. 76 people died from malignant neoplasms. This represents almost one third of the deaths in the county in the first quarter of the year.

60 people died from diseases of the circulatory system and a further 42 died from diseases of the respiratory system. Four died from external causes, with the remaining 67 deaths from other causes.

447 births were registered to mothers in Louth between January and March of this year. This is ten fewer than the same period last year. 242 of the births in the first quarter of this year were male births and 205 were female.

An interesting point regarding births in Louth in the first quarter of each of the past four years, is that each year more males were born than females. Last year, 262 males and 195 females were born in Q1; in 2017, 230 males were born and 227 females; and in Q1 2016, 238 males and 216 females were born.