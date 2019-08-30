Dundalk
Arrest made following public order incident in Dundalk last night
Female detained at Dundalk Garda Station
Gardaí arrested a female in her 40s for a public order offence last night on Bridge Street, Dundalk at approximately 11pm, Thursday August 29.
The Democrat understands that the street was closed off for a period of time to deal with the incident.
The woman is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
