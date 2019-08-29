Mental Health Commission finds three high risk ratings in Louth mental health centre

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) has today published three inspection reports from approved centres in Kildare, Louth and Galway which identified 10 areas of high risk non-compliance in two out of the three centres. St Ita's Ward, St Brigid's Hospital Ardee was the approved centre in Louth.

All three approved centres had a number of best practice initiatives highlighted in the inspection reports. St Ita's Ward had introduced a social farming and horticultural initiative and also operated the ‘Music in Mind’ initiative, an eight-week programme providing tailored percussion and choral workshops to residents.

St Ita's Ward, is the last in-patient unit still functioning within the hospital campus. While the approved centre is registered for 20 beds, the number of beds in operation had decreased to eight at the time of this inspection.

There had been no admissions since the last inspection and an active process of moving residents to community settings was in place.

In 2017, compliance with regulations was 58%. There was a significant improvement in 2018 to 90% compliance. In 2019, compliance was 76%.

Five compliances with regulations were rated excellent. There was one condition attached to the registration of this approved centre at the time of inspection related to premises. The centre was not in breach of this condition.

The centre has three high risk non-compliances in the areas of general health; staffing and ordering, prescribing, storing and administration of medicines.

The six-monthly general health assessment records reviewed did not routinely include all of the requirements; family/personal history, body mass Index, weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, smoking status, nutritional status, medication review or dental health were not included consistently in the five clinical files inspected.

There was no documented evidence that all residents on antipsychotic medication had received an annual assessment of their glucose regulation, blood lipids, an electrocardiogram, or prolactin levels. Full records were not available demonstrating residents’ completed general health checks.

The approved centre operated a closed-door policy with the result that residents had to request to enter and leave the ward.

Menus for those on special diets were limited and residents were receiving the same meal options for long periods. Staff reported to the inspection team that they were consistently serving the same food options to residents.

Commenting on the inspection reports, Mr. John Farrelly, Chief Executive Mental Health Commission, said: “The contrast between a centre with 97% compliance in Galway and less than satisfactory findings in Louth and Kildare is stark.

“The Commission’s evidence is that the mental health service is inconsistent across the country despite being run by same provider. This indicates a deficit in the governance and management of our mental health services.”