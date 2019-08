BREAKING: Man killed in shooting incident at Caravan Park in Louth this afternoon

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2.50pm today Tuesday 27th August 2019 at a caravan park on the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin road at Clogherhead, County Louth.

A male in his early 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Clogherhead area earlier today.

Anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.