Irish Water users in Louth say issues surrounding Boil Water Notice impacting severely on health

Issues with the water quality in the Tallanstown Public Water Supply (PWS) and the subsequent Boil Water Notice (BWN) put in place by Irish Water, has had a severe impact on some of the more vulnerable users in area, the Democrat has learned.

The Democrat spoke to Cathy Colbert, a Knockbridge resident and Irish Water customer, and several other users of the Tallanstown PWS who all say they felt ill in the lead up to the BWN, which has been in place since July 30.

Cathy is a disability rights campaigner who, as well as being an active member of volunteer group Dundalk for Change, runs a campaign called eds4ire which seeks better healthcare for sufferers of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders.

She described the damaging impact washing and bathing has had on her health, following the issuing of a Boil Water Notice a number of weeks ago.

“I am finding it hard to have baths because it is burning my skin,” Cathy Colbert told the Democrat. “It’s itching and burning my skin. It’s not a lot of fun at the moment trying to wash. I’m even concerned about washing my face,” she added.

Cathy has a condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and needs to stay hydrated as part of her condition. She says she would also be very sensitive to chemical changes in the water. “It’s very similar to allergies. I would be very sensitive to chemical changes anyway but I am finding it hard to have baths because it is burning my skin.”

“I would be curious to know how long the water has been affected,” she queried. “Our water in Knockbridge has always, from time to time been yellow. We’re here eight years now and every so often the water is either yellow, smells of rotten eggs, or both.

“I have had three kidney infections just before and just after the BWN came up. Obviously, I did think it was unusual. I was concerned because I was drinking the water - even though it was through the filter system. Before the BWN I was drinking quite a lot of water. It did concern me that I had an ongoing kidney infection.”

The Democrat asked Irish Water how long the issue was in the water before the BWN was put in place, and when did they first become aware of the issue.

A spokesperson replied: “Irish Water were made aware of a potential issue at the plant on Friday 26 July and monitoring was immediately carried out. Irish Water in partnership with Louth County Council consulted with the Health Services Executive and Environmental Protection Agency and following that consultation a Boil Water Notice was placed on the supply on 30 July 2019.”

The spokesperson added that Irish Water carry out regular testing and monitoring of all public water supplies, including the Tallanstown supply.

The Democrat also asked if it was a specific bacteria in the water that caused the BWN to be put in place, and if so what was the bacteria.

Irish Water responded: “The BWN was not placed on the supply because of the presence of bacteria in the water.

“This BWN for the Tallanstown PWS was put in place on 30 July as a precaution following issues with the treatment process which impacted on the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.”

When asked why were customers not contacted directly, Irish Water said that as soon as the BWN was put in place they “issued communications to all media outlets in Louth. An update was provided to all elected representatives in Louth.

“We also issued communications via our social media channels Twitter and Facebook. We have issued a number of updates on this BWN and we are committed to keeping the public informed as we work to lift the notice as soon as possible. Customers who were registered on our vulnerable customer register were contacted directly.”

The lack of communication with vulnerable users was one of the issues those who spoke to the Democrat criticised.

“We have a special services register for customers who are registered as vulnerable and a priority services register for those who are registered as critically dependent on water,” Irish Water said.

“The Special Services Register is for customers who are aged 66, blind or vision impaired, deaf or hard of hearing, have mobility difficulties, an intellectual disability or a mental health difficulty. The Priority Services Register is for those who have a critical dependency on water as a result of their medical condition.

“We contact these customers to determine how best we can help them.

“You can register yourself or somebody in your home as a vulnerable customer online or by calling our call centre for further information on how to do so.”

Irish Water said that the BWS remains in place until further notice and that updates can be found on the Water Supply Updates section on www.water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.