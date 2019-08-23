Bay Estate residents in Dundalk holding community clean up this weekend

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has commended the residents of Dundalk’s Bay Estate who are coming together tomorrow morning, Saturday 24th August, for a community clean up.

Cllr Ó Murchú said:

“This Community Clean Up has been organised by Bay Estate Neighbourhood Watch. It will take place from 11am to 1pm and we are meeting at Bay Estate Shop.

“We will be undertaking a general tidy up of the area including some weeding and all materials will be supplied. Anyone who has some free time in the morning is welcome to come and give a hand.

“Initiatives like this are so important for small communities, they provide a mechanism for people to get to know each other while also enhancing the estate.

“I want to commend Bay Estate Neighbourhood Watch for being so proactive and involved in our estate.

“If anyone needs any further information please contact me on 087 797 8018.”