Almost one fifth of commercial properties in Dundalk remain vacant

Almost one fifth of the commercial properties in Dundalk remain vacant according to the GeoView Commercial Vacancy Report published by GeoDirectory that was released today.

While overall the vacancy rate in Louth has decreased marginally since last year, the 18.8% vacancy rate in Dundalk is the highest in the County.

Ardee at 15.2% had the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the county.

Louth’s commercial vacancy rate has decreased to 14.1% in Q2 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Excluding Dublin, Louth had the third highest rate, after Offaly (15.5%) and Longford (15%).

The report also gives a more detailed analysis of the GeoDirectory database by examining the breakdown of address points by sector of economic activity.

This particular report focuses on the Accommodation and Food Services sector. This sector includes restaurants, event catering & food services, beverage serving activities, hotels and other forms of short-term accommodation.

It found that that 11.5% of commercial properties in Louth are involved in the accommodation and food services sector.