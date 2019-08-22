Louth TD calls for support for rural pubs as more and more choosing to drink at home

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach has said the closure of 35 pubs in Louth, along with the increase in the number of off-licenses, was a worrying trend and he called on more support for rural pubs.

Deputy Breathnach was commenting following the release of a report from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland, where it was revealed that since 2005, 35 (over 15%) of the pubs in Louth have closed.

“Pubs are often the social hub of towns and communities, providing meeting spots for birthdays, christenings, communions and funerals", said Deputy Breathnach.

"They provide for the local economy in terms of job creating and the tourism and hospitality sector.”

Breathnach continued:

“It’s important to note there has been an 11.6% rise in the number of off-licences in this same period. This suggests people are choosing to drink at home rather than in the pub because it is cheaper.

"This is a worrying trend, as we know pubs play an important role in tackling loneliness and isolation, and we may need to look at our alcohol excise tax to stop this decline."