Louth GAA
REVEALED | All the details on Louth GAA's new stadium in Dundalk
A view of the entrance to the new Louth GAA stadium off the inner relief road in Dundalk.
PITCH
Playing pitch size: 145m x 90m, with 5m run-off on all sides
Warm-up pitch size: 90m x 65m, with 5m run-off on all sides.
FLOODLIGHTING
Main playing pitch: 800 lux, the average lighting suitable for televising games.
Warm-up pitch: 200 lux, suitable for warming-up purposes.
SEATED STAND
Capacity: 4,080.
Contents:
- Two kiosks (protect people against the elements at each end).
- Four dressing rooms, each with a changing room, physio room, toilets and showers.
- Two match officials’ rooms, each with toilet and shower facilities.
- Medical room, with a toilet.
- Office.
- Disabled toilets, within and at each end of the stand.
- Meeting room.
- Spectators’ tea room.
- Male and female toilets at each end.
- Plant and equipment room.
- Lift and stairway to first and second level.
- Players’ hospitality room, with a kitchen and two toilets (level one).
- 24 disabled viewing spaces (level two).
- Four disabled toilets (level two).
- Tea room (level two).
- Four press boxes (level two).
- Event control room (level two).
- One store room (level two).
STANDING TERRACE
Capacity: 8,470.
Contents:
- Male and female toilets (ground level).
- Spectators’ team room (ground level).
- Two kiosks (protect people against the elements at each end).
- Three press boxes (top level).
- Store room.
BEHIND THE GOALS
Two standing areas along the endline, each with a capacity of 725 people, 1,450 overall.
ENTRANCES
- Inner relief road, 20 turnstiles.
- 10 turnstiles at DkIT Sport entrance.
OTHER FACILITIES
- Generator compound.
- Ground maintenance equipment store.
- On-site car parking for 70 cars (24 for disabled drivers).
- Two bus parking bays.
