REVEALED | All the details on Louth GAA's new stadium in Dundalk

PITCH

Playing pitch size: 145m x 90m, with 5m run-off on all sides

Warm-up pitch size: 90m x 65m, with 5m run-off on all sides.



FLOODLIGHTING

Main playing pitch: 800 lux, the average lighting suitable for televising games.

Warm-up pitch: 200 lux, suitable for warming-up purposes.

SEATED STAND

Capacity: 4,080.

Contents:

- Two kiosks (protect people against the elements at each end).

- Four dressing rooms, each with a changing room, physio room, toilets and showers.

- Two match officials’ rooms, each with toilet and shower facilities.

- Medical room, with a toilet.

- Office.

- Disabled toilets, within and at each end of the stand.

- Meeting room.

- Spectators’ tea room.

- Male and female toilets at each end.

- Plant and equipment room.

- Lift and stairway to first and second level.

- Players’ hospitality room, with a kitchen and two toilets (level one).

- 24 disabled viewing spaces (level two).

- Four disabled toilets (level two).

- Tea room (level two).

- Four press boxes (level two).

- Event control room (level two).

- One store room (level two).

STANDING TERRACE

Capacity: 8,470.

Contents:

- Male and female toilets (ground level).

- Spectators’ team room (ground level).

- Two kiosks (protect people against the elements at each end).

- Three press boxes (top level).

- Store room.

BEHIND THE GOALS

Two standing areas along the endline, each with a capacity of 725 people, 1,450 overall.



ENTRANCES

- Inner relief road, 20 turnstiles.

- 10 turnstiles at DkIT Sport entrance.

OTHER FACILITIES

- Generator compound.

- Ground maintenance equipment store.

- On-site car parking for 70 cars (24 for disabled drivers).

- Two bus parking bays.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE DRAWINGS