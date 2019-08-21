Louth schools and community groups invited to apply for new scheme to support local environmental projects

Schools, community groups and clubs in Louth are invited to apply for a new scheme to support local environmental projects focusing on climate change and biodiversity.

Announcing the scheme for community led climate action, Mr. Richard Bruton, T.D., Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment said:

"Any school, community group or club who wants to take a step to tackle climate change or promote biodiversity should put forward ideas before 27th September."

The Community Environment Action Fund, (previously known as the Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund or LA21), funds small scale, non-profit environmental projects at local level, that make a significant difference in local communities. Climate and biodiversity have been chosen as the priorities for this year's fund.

A wide variety of projects and schemes have been supported under the fund in previous years including, community gardens, allotments and compost schemes, rainwater harvesting schemes, educational initiatives and environmental exhibitions.

Applications are open today and nearly €1million (€460,000 from the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment matched by funding from local authorities) is available to support hundreds of projects in local communities all across Ireland.

Groups seeking funding for eligible projects are invited to make an application to their local authority (application forms are available from the local authorities).

Completed application forms should be returned to the relevant local authority at the latest by 5pm, September 27, 2019. Local authority contacts and further information on the Fund can be obtained from the Department's website: www.dccae.gov.ie