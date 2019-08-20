Section of Armagh Road in north Louth closed to traffic today

Louth County Council have announced that a section of the R177 Armagh Road, Dundalk will be closed from 9.30am to 4 pm today to facilitate essential drainage works relating to a storm drain.

The section closed will be from junction LS-7105 Lurgankeel/Kilcurry, to junction LP-3113 Drumbilla Cross.

The Council say that traffic diversion signs will be in place and Council staff will be available to advise traffic.