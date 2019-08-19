Funeral arrangements for Anne Delcassian released

The funeral arrangements for Anne Delcassian, the sister of murdered Dundalk woman Irene White, have been released.

The death occurred of Anne Delcassian (née Mc Bride) of Calvary Lane, Ballyoonan, Omeath, Dundalk.

Anne died at her home on 9th August, in the arms of her loving husband Keni and daughters Derfogail and Sabina. Predeceased by her parents Matthew and Mo, sister Irene, brother Michael. She will be greatly missed by her husband, daughters, sons in-law Sietse and Patrick, extended family relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at Calvary Lane, Ballyoonan, Omeath, (eircode) A91NA49 from Monday, 19th August, from 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 12.30pm to Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for 2.30pm ceremony. All are welcome to join in a celebration of Anne's life.

''No flowers please by request, donations if desired to Women's Aid"