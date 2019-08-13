Dundalk IT’s Orla takes Miss Monaghan crown

While she is enjoying the, admittedly glamorous, duties that came with being crowned Miss Monaghan, Dundalk IT student Orla Friel is also hoping to use her new-found platform to push a cause close to her heart.

Orla, originally from Castleshane in Monaghan, is a qualified personal trainer and nutritionist and is busy setting up a new society at Dundalk IT called 'FitSoc'.

It is physical health and its positive impact on mental health that Orla says is vital for everyone these days.

"I am extremely passionate and advocate strongly for the mental and physical benefits of exercise and eating well", says the 22-year-old, "so I want to use the platform of Miss Monaghan to increase awareness and hopefully gain more support from students and businesses for my new society, which will aim to improve students lives both academically and socially."

While that fledgling enterprise is a pure passion project, Orla has a more mainstream career running alongside - she's rarely idle it would appear.

"I'm working as an accounting intern in KPMG in Dublin, so I hope to go on and complete my accountancy exams after college to become a chartered accountant."

While there was no selection process for the Miss Monaghan competition as such, Orla still needed to go through a formal application, which also included an interview.

And while she was clearly delighted to get chosen, it's not an entirely natural fit the Monaghan girl admits.

"I was so excited, but also apprehensive, as it pushed - and still pushes - me out of my comfort zone, but that’s what I also love about it."

As already evidenced, Orla's no stranger to hard work and being kept in constant motion. It'll take a real stamina to add the demands of the Miss Monaghan gig too. Not that Orla seems put out by the prospect.

"I attend a wide variety of events for the Miss Ireland competition, one of which was a charity fashion show on Sunday in the Hilton hotel in Dublin which myself, along with the other finalists modelled in to raise money."

She added:"I will also be attending a number of photo-shoots, appearances and boutiques. We also have a sports day as part of Miss Ireland and promotional work to do both online and off line."

And, as if to prove her point further, she adds with a smile:

"I'm going to be very busy juggling final year exams, my new society and the title; but I love being busy! I hate sitting around doing nothing so I’m very excited for the year ahead!"