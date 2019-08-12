Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Blackrock to appear in court

A 30-year-old man arrested by Gardaí investigating a serious assault of a 93-year-old man in Blackrock, Co Louth on 10th August 2019 is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court No 2, Parkgate St, Dublin 8 this morning.

The injured man remains in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them at the incident room in Dundalk Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station 042-9388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.