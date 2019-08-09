Dundalk Famine Graveyard remembrance service

The Dundalk Famine Graveyard Association are holding their interdenominational service of Remembrance this Sunday (August 11) at the Dundalk Famine Graveyard.

The service will take place on the day at 5pm with Fr Padraig Keenan and Rev Geoffrey Walmsley officiating.

Dundalk Famine Graveyard Association are a group of volunteers established in 2000 with the sole purpose of restoring the famine graveyard on the Ardee Road to a dignified condition.

The one acre site is situated at Longitude 53.981443 and Latitude -6.416659 in the townland of Killally, Ardee Road, Dundalk. The group of local volunteers set about bringing some dignity back to the neglected old cemetery.

The Graveyard was the burial ground for famine victims of all denominations. Unlike every Cemetery, Dundalk Famine Graveyard has no headstones or any symbols depicting the burial plots.