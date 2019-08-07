Woman accused of reckless endangerment of children in Louth

A woman accused of reckless endangerment of two children, had her signing on condition lifted temporarily at Dundalk Circuit Court last week, so she can travel abroad.

The defendant – who can’t be identified for legal reasons, is charged with 34 counts of child endangerment, in County Louth, on dates between October 10th 2010 and March third 2011.

The Defence solicitor told the court last Tuesday that his client has been on bail since 2014, Judge Martina Baxter removed the signing on condition between the 20th of September and third of October.

The case had previously been adjourned to the next sitting of the court on the eighth of October.